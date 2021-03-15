Two months after confirming that she ordered the Department of Corrections to move forward with closing Warner Creek Correctional Facility, Gov. Kate Brown has denied requests from the Lake County Commissioners and other groups to have a conversation about her decision.
“We don’t feel like we’ve had a chance to make a case for keeping the facility and that is ultra frustrating,” Jane O’Keeffe, chair of the WCCF Retention Committee expressed during a phone call recently.
She echoed sentiments expressed by many other Lake County residents: that closing WCCF will have a “devastating” effect on the community.
People, dollars gone
Commissioner Barry Shullanberger shared statistics about WCCF’s impact on the community and what would be lost if it closes.
“The approximately 108 employees at WCCF add about $7.2 million to Oregon’s economy annually ... these employees have 82 children in Lakeview schools and 9 children in Paisley schools. For both districts, that is approximately 10% of the school census."
Shullanberger said the prison employees own or rent 62 homes in Lakeview and Paisley.
According to the State of Oregon Dept. of Labor another 64 jobs are associated indirectly (purchases from local suppliers) with WCCF in Lake County — about $3.62 million generated annually.
Not like the others
“Nothing we’ve seen makes us feel like it’s a good decision to close it,” O’Keeffe said. “It doesn’t seem like all factors have been considered. When you look at all of the three prisons the governor has decided to close, this one doesn’t seem like the other two. It’s not in bad shape."
WCCF is by far the newest of the three facilities slated for closure. According to the DOC, Shutter Creek was opened in 1990 and Mill Creek is the second-oldest of Oregon’s 14 state-run prisons, having opened in 1929. WCCF opened in 2005.
O’Keeffe emphasized that WCCF was placed in Lake County because it was “one of few things the state could do to have a good economic effect on the community.” Now the state is planning to take the prison away, she said, and the positive effect it had on the community is set to disappear with it.
Refusal to listen
O’Keeffe said he was surprised by Brown’s refusal to at least meet with Lake County.
“This is one of your communities," he said, as though speaking to Brown. He called the governor’s decision to close WCCF and turn her back on Lake County’s pleas as disrespectful and a poor way to represent her constituents.
O’Keeffe did add that "(Brown’s) public safety advisor has talked to us once. They said if we wanted to talk to him, we could again, but we kind of feel like it’s her decision.”
Brown’s response when the Examiner reached out for comment on the matter was no different. Phone calls by the newspaper to the Governor’s Press Office were not returned.
In a reply to an email the Examiner, Liz Merah, press secretary for Gov. Brown, stated “the governor is not available for an interview."
Why close WCCF?
Merah’s email noted the familiar talking points Brown and her office recite in response to questions about why the governor has chosen to close the facility.
“Criminal justice reform is one of the governor’s top legislative priorities, as well as one focus of her racial justice council." said Merah. "The governor ultimately would like to reduce our state’s reliance on incarceration and invest more dollars in the program areas that work to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system, such as behavioral health, education, housing, and substance use disorder recovery and treatment."
She noted that Gov. Brown’s office has been in ongoing conversations with the Department of Corrections about the planned closures, which also include Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem and Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend. WCCF is the last in line to be closed.
“These closures will not only save the state $42.7 million ... and avoid substantial costs of their necessary maintenance and repairs, they will also further discussions about incarceration and sentencing reform in Oregon," she wrote.