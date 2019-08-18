At least 20 injured, many feared dead in explosion at Kabul wedding
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a wedding in the Afghan capital Kabul, the nongovernmental organization Emergency said late Saturday.
They were taken to hospital.
Many people were feared dead and injured following the explosion at a wedding hall. Local journalists spoke of "dozens" of deaths. There has been no official death toll so far.
The explosion took place Saturday night, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.
He said there were many civilians injured and many deaths. Specific information on casualties would be provided later, Rahimi wrote.
It is not clear what caused the explosion, which took place near the groom.
The injured had been brought to hospitals and the exact number of victims would be made public later, Rahimi said.
Men and women celebrate weddings in separate rooms in Kabul. Usually there are hundreds of guests.
Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
9 dead, 10 injured in fire at budget hotel in Ukraine's Odessa
MOSCOW — Nine people were killed and 10 others were injured in a fire at a budget hotel in the Ukrainian harbor city of Odessa, authorities said.
They revised up the initially given death toll after emergency workers later found another body in a hotel room.
More than 100 guests at the Tokyo Star Hotel were evacuated to safety.
It was unclear what caused the fire, which broke out overnight into Saturday. Authorities are investigating whether safety regulations were breached. Images showed parts of the hotel entirely burnt out.
Ukrainian President V6olodmyr Zelensky called on the owner of the "so-called hotel" to take responsibility for the tragedy.
According to officials, in July, the businessman had not allowed his fire protection system to undergo a regular inspection.
New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody
NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station on Friday, causing an evacuation and snarling the morning commute, has been apprehended, police said.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen in surveillance video holding one of the objects was taken into custody. Police identified the objects as rice cookers and determined they were not explosives.
Police say the man was located around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the Bronx and taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what, if any, injuries or condition he was being treated for.
A West Virginia sheriff's department identified the man as Larry Kenton Griffin II, of Bruno, West Virginia and said he had a criminal history in the state.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested Griffin, 26, at least three times in the past eight years, including a 2017 arrest on charges alleging he sent obscene material to a minor.