On Wednesday, City work crews will be shutting off the water from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:
• The 2400, 2500 and 2600 blocks of Berkley, Chantel, Corvallis, Sari, and Harvard
• The 300, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Pelican, Mt. Pitt, and West Oregon
The city is installing a valve at the booster station and hydrant on West Oregon Avenue. All affected residents have been notified via door tag or in person. Please use caution when proceeding through work zones.
For more information about this topic, please call City Public Works
Department at (541) 883-5363.