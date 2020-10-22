While the two candidates vying for Oregon’s vast 2nd Congressional District have very differing views, both are making it a point to listen to their would-be constituents. Given that the district is the seventh largest in the nation and spans more than 20 Oregon counties, that’s kept them pretty busy during this campaign.
Republican Cliff Bentz and Democrat Alex Spenser are facing off to replace Representative Greg Walden, a Republican who has held the seat since 1999 and announced last October that he would not seek re-election in 2020.
An elected, federal position that influences agency operations in the Klamath Basin, Walden’s seat is of particular interest to stakeholders in local water issues.
Given that a Democrat hasn’t represented District 2 since 1981 and the district tends to give Republican candidates 11% more of its votes than the national average, political scientists believe Bentz has this election all but wrapped up. But Spenser is holding out for a blue wave even stronger than 2018.
Bentz grew up on ranches in Harney County and has been an estate and water lawyer for more than 30 years. The Ontario resident spent 10 years as a state representative for House District 60 and two years as senator for Oregon’s 30th District, where he served on the energy and environment, transportation, revenue and legislative counsel committees, among others. He’s a pro-Trump, anti-abortion conservative who opposes universal healthcare and supports an increase in border security.
Spenser is a writer, performance coach, podcaster and activist who has lived in Klamath Falls for the past 10 years. She led the Klamath Falls Women’s March for its first three years and co-founded Klamath Force for Peaceful Action, now known as Klamath Indivisible. She’s worked on several Democratic congressional campaigns in rural Oregon, including Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Raz Mason. Spenser believes in universal healthcare, universal basic income, a right to housing and personal autonomy for all.
“We need to start taking care of everybody,” Spenser said.
In a sense, neither Bentz nor Spenser expected to be in this position. Spenser had been a campaign strategist for Raz Mason before Mason withdrew from the Democratic primary in May. Knowing that Spenser had long considered running for office but had to focus on working as a single mom, Mason suggested she run. After thinking long and hard about it, Spenser agreed.
“I am one who can step into the role that’s needed,” she said.
No Republican had expected Walden to retire. In a statement last year he said he was confident he could’ve secured another term, but had he decided not to seek re-election. Bentz urged Walden to stay on but ultimately decided to run as his replacement and cut his time in the Oregon Senate short.
“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to run for Congress,” Bentz said at a September meeting with veterans in Klamath Falls.
Whoever represents District 2 will be headed to Washington, D.C., during one of the most tumultuous political moments in recent memory.
Spenser said one of her top priorities is ending divisiveness there.
“Until we do that, we can’t do anything else,” she said, adding that she’d seek to represent a wider swath of the district’s voters than she believed Walden did.
Bentz said his experience in the Oregon legislature’s Republican minority prepares him for a potential federal shake-up, where Democrats are currently favored to keep the House and flip the Senate and White House. In the state’s 2019 legislative session, he helped lead Republican walkouts over a sweeping climate bill, among other proposals.
When it comes to the Basin’s water conflicts, both candidates are trying to absorb as much as they can before coming up with sweeping solutions. Bentz said he’s been on a “listening tour” to understand the complexities, meeting with several groups of farmers and ranchers from Fort Klamath to Tulelake and obtaining maps and other information about the Klamath Project.
“This is one of the biggest issues on the horizon,” he said.
As a water lawyer, Bentz has represented several landowners during the Klamath Basin Adjudication and spent eight years on the Oregon Water Resources Commission. He opposed the Klamath Basin Restoration Agreement while in Oregon’s legislature because his constituents opposed dam removal, which they felt could set a precedent for removing irrigation storage dams on the Snake River. The four dams on the Klamath, however, do not store water for irrigation or municipal use.
Growing up on ranches, Bentz said he became closely acquainted to a life governed by water — and the lack of it — from a young age.
“I realized the true value of water when it came to using the land in Eastern Oregon,” he said. “I have a real clear understanding of what it means not to have it and a real clear understanding of what it means to litigate over it.”
Bentz also drew on his experience litigating ranch reorganizations, which often included families with strained relationships grabbing for resources. He said the situation in the Klamath is not so different, and he would put his mediator skills to use in any future negotiations.
“What I see down there in the Klamath is a huge dysfunctional family,” he said. “I don’t want to be a Kumbaya person much, because that’s not me, but I understand the value of community, and I can see that’s what it’s going to take to move part of your problem solving forward.”
Spenser has been holding virtual town halls every Thursday evening for months, inviting would-be constituents to ask her questions and bring up issues that are crucial to them.
“It’s important to have that kind of dialogue,” she said. “So many of my convictions now have come from those people.”
Spenser criticized Walden’s final inaction on the KBRA, given how hard it was for the signatories to make compromises for it. She said she’d be open minded should new negotiations resurface and would want to reframe the conversation to think about water in a more holistic sense.
“We need to start looking at water as life rather than commodity,” she said.
Bentz has yet to meet with the Klamath Tribes in an official capacity, though he said he has spoken to individual tribal members. In describing the need for cooperation in the basin, he said we “sure are lucky” to have the tribes here.
Spenser said she met with Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, who said the tribes would participate in negotiations, were she to bring basin stakeholders together again.
“I don’t think they’ll come back to the table for Mr. Bentz,” she said.
Both candidates agree that basin’s agriculture community needs support, though Spenser specified that she would first want to take care of smaller, family farmers and ranchers who don’t hold as much sway as larger, corporate operations.
There’s also the question of improving water usage in the Klamath Basin, especially as droughts lengthen and intensify and allocation to the Klamath Project gets harder to predict. Bentz said he’d want to go on the House Committee for Transportation and Infrastructure partly to focus on modernizing water infrastructure in federal projects.
Growing up in Texas, Spenser frequently saw large cisterns collecting water from multiple sources. She believes those could be part of the solution for water storage in the Klamath Basin and in Eastern Oregon as a whole. She’d also support federal subsidies for implementing irrigation efficiency measures like drip irrigation, which has shown to use less water than traditional pivot irrigation.
“It’s been 25 years since I really believe we were able to count on the snowmelt,” Spenser said.
In the wake of a record-breaking fire season that in some places is still not finished yet, Spenser and Bentz both agreed that fire prevention efforts — especially those employed by federal agencies — need updating. Bentz said thinning vegetation through sustainable timber harvest is critically important.
“We better harness every means of reducing fuels we possibly can harness,” Bentz said.
Spenser stressed the importance of maintaining old growth forests and allowing current forests to mature into them through thinning of smaller trees, though she said she would rather think of the government as stewards of the land rather than through the lens of logging profits.
“It’s all a system, and we need to embrace that,” Spenser said.