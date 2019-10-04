Chris Kaber feels like he’s just getting started. That’s why he’s running for reelection as the Klamath County Sheriff.
“I’m not done yet,” he said. “I just feel like, I put this team together and we still have some more things to do, and I’m not though working. Except for a few years of retirement, I’ve been in this business for 32 years, and so I’m just not ready to give that up yet.”
“If I’m reelected, the same hardworking team stays in place,” he said. “If I’m not reelected, I don’t know what another sheriff might do. So I have some real loyalty to the people that currently work for me.”
With just over a year left in his term as sheriff, Kaber reflected on how he feels it’s gone.
“I think it’s gone remarkably well, and I’m basing that on what we’ve been able to do in the last two and a half years.”
Goal setting
He plans to keep working on the progress he says they’ve made throughout his term.
“I had a personal list of 25 major improvements that needed to be made this year and we just have a couple left and we’re working on them. And next year we’ll make a new list,” he said.
Kaber, born in Chico, Calif., moved to Klamath Falls when he was 10 years old and his father got a job selling coffee here.
“I never looked back,” he said. “This is where I grew up. This is just home. This is what I love now.”
In 1987 Kaber began working for the Oregon State Police, which moved him to Hermiston in Eastern Oregon, but he, his wife and three kids moved back to Klamath in 1990.
He knew some state troopers through church growing up and followed their example into law enforcement after working at Weyerhaeuser for eight years.
He retired from the state police in 2013 and started Chris Kaber Polygraph Services, doing detective work for a variety of agencies in the community.
‘You have to do it’
“I personally knew people in the sheriff’s office and knew the whole organization was struggling, not only internally, but in their relationship with other community partners, and it was just sad to me,” he said of the department prior to his election. “So I started asking around, who’s going to run for sheriff. Nobody that I knew that was probably worthy of the position was doing it, and my wife said to me, ‘I think you have to do it.’”
Kaber said the biggest challenges he faced coming into the position in January of 2017 were a lack of personnel and rebuilding relationships with the community after his predecessor, Frank Skrah, left office facing charges of assault and misconduct.
“There’s good people up there, they just needed a chance to know that things were just going to mellow out a little bit and we were going to start getting back to where the sheriff’s office should’ve been all along.”
“We’ve completely overcome the personnel deficiencies that we’ve had.” The department was down 23% in staffing compared to what they were allowed when Kaber came into office, and he said they’re now down to 5 or 6%. He attributed some of the ease in hiring to the board of commissioners assuring him there would be no KCSO lay-offs while the commissioners were in office.
Department safety
During Kaber’s term, the KCSO has also upgraded the patrol car fleet which Kaber described as “unsafe.” The department also upgraded the jail’s master control panels which operated all electronics in the jail, like locks and cameras. “Now it’s state of the art, in fact we’re kind of a model for a lot of other jails in the state that are trying to figure out how they’re going to do it.”
One issue Kaber expects to face in a possible second term would be funding for the KCSO.
“I also intend to be a big part of the decision this county has to make on future infrastructure decisions for funding the sheriff’s office and other public safety,” he said.
Some of that funding, Kaber said, is coming from emergency road funds to pay for patrols throughout the county, which he called a “dwindling pot of money.” He hopes to be able to inform more of the community about the funding avenues for the KCSO when that time arrives.
Kaber has an opponent in the election in KCSO Corporal Daren Krag. Kaber noted the difficulties in office dynamics to have someone in the department run against him for his position.
Organization, stability
“In an organization the size of the sheriff’s office there’s always different opinions. There’s always some form of division,” he said. “All I went in there to do was become as stabilizing a force as I possibly could, and now I have a challenger from within. I’m not concerned about it for me, I’m concerned about the destabilizing effects of that within my office, and I’m trying to guard against it even from day one.”
Still, Kaber said Krag is valuable to the KCSO.
“My challenger is an excellent marine deputy,” he said. “And when it comes to the work he does, in the marine division I’ve only got good things to say for him.”
If anything, he said having an opponent encourages him to work even harder.
“A challenger’s a challenger. It’s going to make me do a better job,” he said. “If I was getting lazy — I don’t think I was — but if I was getting lazy, I’m not lazy now.”
He is also looking forward to showing the community the improvements the sheriff’s office has made over the years he’s been in office.
“The sheriff’s office was like this, and this is the way it is now, and it can only get better with some consistency,” he said.