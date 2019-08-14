SALEM — Vikki Breese-Iverson, a Prineville real estate agent and Republican activist, was sworn in as the House District 55 representative at the state Capitol Tuesday.
Breese-Iverson was selected Thursday to replace former Rep. Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, who resigned July 1 to take an appointment as a circuit court judge for Cook and Jefferson counties.
House District 55 encompasses Crook county and portions of Deschutes, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties.
Rep. Breese-Iverson and her husband of 14 years, Bryan Iverson, are proud to be part of the fifth generation on her family ranch, where she grew up in Central Oregon. They are currently raising their two sons, Alex and Brit, on the same ranch.
Additionally, Rep. Breese-Iverson and her husband own several small businesses in Prineville including Windermere Swifterra, where she is the managing principal broker realtor.
Rep Breese-Iverson has been a realtor for 19 years, serving on the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and Oregon Association of Realtors local and state governmental affairs committees and other leadership roles.
She has Salem experience, having worked for former Sen. Ted Ferrioli and former House Speaker Karen Minnis, as well as having worked on several campaigns.
“Vikki’s roots in Central Oregon are deep and wide. As a small business owner, fifth generation rancher, community leader and mom, she brings a wealth of valuable experience to Salem,” said House Republican Leader Carl Wilson, R-Grants Pass. “House Republicans are delighted to welcome Vikki to our caucus and look forward to serving with her.”