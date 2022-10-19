Skarlatos Ad

A still from an Alek Skarlatos campaign ad shows Skarlatos and friends Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler posing with President Barack Obama in 2015, after the three friends stopped a terrorist on a Paris-bound train.

 Screenshot

Oregon Republican congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos has been running ads about how he was praised by President Barack Obama — and the former president wants him to stop.

Skarlatos, a former Army National Guardsman, met Obama in 2015, after Skarlatos and friends Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler stopped a terrorist on a Paris-bound train. At the time, Obama said the three “represent the very best of America.”

