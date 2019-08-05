Two dozen Republican leaders representing state House District 55 gathered in La Pine on Saturday to select three candidates to replace recently resigned Rep. Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte.
HD 55 covers a large swath of Central and Southern Oregon, with much of it in sparsely populated rural areas. Prineville in Crook County and La Pine in Deschutes County are in District 55. It includes Crater Lake National Park in Klamath County.
Prineville real estate broker Vikki Iverson; Central Oregon Federation of Republican Women Chair Deborah Tilden, of Prineville; and Crook County Republican activist Peter Sharp were chosen during the meeting at the La Pine Community Center, according to Deschutes County Republican chair Paul deWitt, who attended the event.
Iverson received the most votes, followed by Tilden, then Sharp.
Two Deschutes County residents, La Pine City Councilor Michael Harper and Fall River Estates Board Chair Tom McManus, sought the nomination but finished behind the others. The finalists were chosen by Republican precinct committee persons — known as PCPs — from HD 55. Though state law allows up to five finalists, the PCPs had decided ahead of time to limit their list to three people.
The final decision will be made by county commissioners from areas within the district. HD 55 includes parts of Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties. The appointee must be selected by Aug. 13 .
The appointee will fill out the remaining portion of McLane’s two-year term. The new House member would have to run for the office in 2020 to retain the seat.
Iverson, who has gone by Vikki Breese-Iverson, co-owns the Windermere Real Estate-affiliated brokerage in Prineville. Her mother, Jean Breese, is co-owner and a broker.
Tilden has been active in the anti-abortion movement, including the unsuccessful fight to pass Measure 106, the 2018 ballot initiative that would have banned state funding for abortions.
Sharp was an unsuccessful 2016 candidate for Crook County commissioner.
McLane resigned July 1 to take up a judgeship on the 22nd Judicial District Circuit Court, which includes Cook and Jefferson counties.
Under state law, replacements for open House seats have to be from the same political party as the member who won the previous election. In McLane’s case, his successor must be a Republican.