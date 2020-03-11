Klamath County Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot approved Tuesday a framework for which Human Resource and the county will consider the paid sick leave of employees should the Coronavirus spread within the county and affect its employees.
There is only one case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Klamath County as of Tuesday. Klamath County Public Health has not identified any threat to the community of community spread, but KCPH Director Jennifer Little addressed the Board of Commissioners Tuesday afternoon to consider what the county’s policy would be in terms of paid sick leave should the virus begin affecting county employees, given the 14 day quarantine period of those Public Health identifies as having been at risk for exposure.
Although the board will continue to monitor the disease in the county and adapt to changing conditions with the guidance of KCPH, the framework adopted Tuesday outlines the circumstances in which the county would consider granting employees additional sick time or not.
Human Resources Director Lisa Wheeler consulted other Oregon counties for their policies and presented the board with what she found.
The framework approved states, “If we choose to close the County for quarantine, then we will be paying all employees their regular wages. If staff choose not to come to work (and the County is still in operation with no threat to exposure to remaining staff) then we will be following our normal sick leave policies. If an employee is positive for COVID-19, they will need to use their applicable sick leave, ect. If we have quarantined staff because of potential exposure and requiring them to stay home, they will continue to be compensated by the County. If we do go into quarantine status (worst case scenario), we would be working with our Emergency Manager and our Public Health/OHA representatives on cleaning office space, ect. to make sure we can have unaffected staff return to work as soon as is safely possible.”
Commissioner Morris said the board would evaluate a person’s sick leave if it got to the point of an employee being quarantined.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd left Tuesday’s Administrative meeting during the discussion on the sick leave policy after Commissioner DeGroot said that Boyd wasn’t listening.
Commissioner Boyd did not support the idea of granting employees additional sick leave because he said he knows of employees who “abuse” sick leave and take a day off as soon as they have the hours to do so. Boyd proposed the idea of employees banking sick leave that they’d have to pay back to the county over time.
When DeGroot clarified that he’s in favor of extra sick leave if the county is forcing employees to stay home for quarantine-purposes, Boyd said that wasn’t the case. DeGroot then said “I don’t think you’re listening.”
Boyd gathered his papers, stood up and said, “Commissioner I don’t appreciate when I’m talking and you tell people stuff in a public room that I’m not listening. Do you understand what I’m telling you? So I’m telling you right now, I’m going to leave because I’m not going to listen to anymore.”
Boyd could not be reached Tuesday for comment. Morris had no comment about Boyd leaving the meeting.
Commissioner Morris and Commissioner DeGroot continued through most of the rest of Tuesday’s agenda items, except for three items that were tabled until next week. The two commissioners approved the policy that included the possibility for additional sick leave for those who are quarantined by the county to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, should it be needed, without Boyd present.