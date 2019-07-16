WASHINGTON, D.C. — Monday, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden released a statement following his recent trip to the southern border.
Over the weekend, Walden, R-Ore., went to Carrizo Springs, Texas and Yuma, Ariz., to tour key border sites including facilities operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and an Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) temporary influx shelter.
Walden also received a tour of the U.S.-Mexican border near Yuma.
Walden traveled to the border to learn and to get answers, according to a press release. As Oregon’s Second District Representative, he frequently hears from constituents about the border. This situation at the border was a common concern shared at the 35 town halls Walden has held this year, the release said.
Walden’s trip to the border was a fact-finding mission with a clear objective: get answers so Congress can work toward a solution.
“I wanted to see for myself, once again, the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border,” said Walden. “Like other Oregonians, I care deeply about the security of our country and the welfare of the people in our care at the border. This issue came up at nearly every one of the 13 town halls I held earlier this month.
“It shouldn’t have taken months for Congress to approve President Trump’s emergency request for humanitarian aid, but I’m glad it passed with overwhelming, bipartisan support. Last year, I led a bipartisan delegation to the border to observe the conditions and challenges there.
“I went back to see with my own eyes what is occurring, what has changed since last year, and what work remains for us to do in Congress to further address this crisis. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to fix our broken immigration system and secure our borders so that we can properly process and manage the unprecedented number of people coming into the United States.”