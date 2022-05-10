County approves sidewalk improvement contracts

The Klamath County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.37 million contract to repair and improve sidewalks on Homedale Road.

The county commission voted May 3 to approve the contract with Rocky Mountain Construction LLC.

Rocky Mountain was the only bidder for the county contract for the contract.

The work will be focused on Homedale Road between Delaware Avenue and Oregon Highway 140. County engineers originally estimated the cost of the project at $1.8 million to $2.1 million.

Tags