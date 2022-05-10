County approves sidewalk improvement contracts
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.37 million contract to repair and improve sidewalks on Homedale Road.
The county commission voted May 3 to approve the contract with Rocky Mountain Construction LLC.
Rocky Mountain was the only bidder for the county contract for the contract.
The work will be focused on Homedale Road between Delaware Avenue and Oregon Highway 140. County engineers originally estimated the cost of the project at $1.8 million to $2.1 million.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.