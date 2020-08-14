Governor Kate Brown will choose between four candidates to fill former Judge Roxanne Osborne’s seat on the Klamath County Circuit Court.
Osborne retired July 31. Governor Brown will appoint someone to fill the position from a pool of local candidates. According to Brown’s press secretary, she is expected to fill the position in the next few weeks.
The candidates are Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Sarah Dougherty, Klamath Falls attorney Alycia Edgeworth Kersey, Klamath Falls attorney Kelly Kritzer and Klamath Falls attorney Bonnie Lam.
In a news release Brown thanked Osborne for her judicial service.
The public can submit comments about the candidates to Deputy General Counsel Dustin Buehler at (503) 378-6246 or email dustin.e.buehler@oregon.gov.