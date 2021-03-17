Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she will accept new applications for a vacancy on the Klamath County Circuit Court, changing her position from just a few weeks prior.
Brown's office had initially said it would be not accept applications for the position and would limit consideration to just three candidates who had applied for a court vacancy last summer.
The available seat on the court would be that of outgoing Judge Cameron Wogan, who plans to retire.
Candidates who were interviewed and vetted by the governor's office in the summer to fill outgoing Judge Roxanne Osborne’s position do not need to reapply. But applications are now welcome from additional candidates who would like to be considered for the pending vacancy.
Candidates must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon and a member of the Oregon State Bar. New legislation now requires positions must be filled by persons who are residents of, or have principal offices in, the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.
Interested applicants should mail (no hand delivery) their completed application forms to: Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR 97301-4047.
Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on March 26. Forms emailed by 5 p.m. on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.
For questions about the appointment process, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.