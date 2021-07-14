A face long familiar to the Klamath County Circuit Court will fill a vacancy in the court's bench, the governor announced Wednesday.
Gov. Kate Brown appointed Kelly Kritzer, who currently serves as probate commissioner and law clerk for the court, to be the court's newest judge. Kritzer will fill the position left open after the retirement of Judge Cameron Wogan in April.
"She's just ideal," said Judge Dan Bunch. "Her demeanor is off-the-charts good."
The governor "couldn't have picked a kinder, more competent person," said Judge Alycia Kersey, who added that kindness is key to being on the bench.
According to a release from the governor's office, Kritzer went to law school at Willamette University and interned in Klamath County. When she graduated in 2003, Kritzer was a law clerk for the court and later became a deputy district attorney. Kritzer went into private practice from 2008 to 2016.
"She's got a lot of institutional history of this courthouse," Kersey said.
In 2017, she was hired into her current role for the court where she provides research and writing support for Klamath and Lake County judges. She serves as a mediator in landlord-tenant and small claims matters while also handling probate matters like trusts, wills and estates.
Kritzer's appointment comes during a time of transition for the court as two long-time judges — Wogan and Judge Roxanne Osborne — retired in the past two years.
Kritzer, Kersey and Judge Andrea Janney will serve as "the future of this courthouse for a long, long time," Bunch said. Kersey was appointed last year to fill Osborne's position and Janney was appointed in 2016. Judge Marci Adkisson remains as the court's presiding judge.
Before law school, Kritzer spent several years studying and working in archaeology. She holds a master's degree in archaeological resources management and has worked as a seasonal archaeologist at Crater Lake National Park since 1998, the governor's office said.
“Kelly Kritzer’s experience has given her a deep familiarity with the varied work of the Klamath County Circuit Court, and will enable her to hit the ground running immediately,” said Gov. Brown in a statement.