featured top story

Gospel Mission prepares socially distanced Thanksgiving feast

  1 min to read
Gospel Mission Thanksgiving meal 2016

Klamath Falls Gospel Mission volunteer, Judy McGrath, serves a guest cranberry sauce at the Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner at the First Baptist Church in 2016. Today’s feast will change to fit state COVID protocols.

 H&N file photo

The turkeys are cooked and the dining hall is decorated for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving feast. This year, however, the dining room will be a little quieter as people come for meals in smaller groups to ensure distancing to protect against COVID-19.

Mission Executive Director Ammond Crawford said they’ll check people’s temperatures and bring them inside in groups of around 40 at a time for turkey, stuffing, pie and all the fixings. After each group leaves, they’ll sanitize the surfaces before the next one comes in.

Baking Thanksigivng pies

Klamath Falls Gospel Mission staff bakes pies and other fixings for their annual Thanksigivng meal.

During a year that other missions have shuttered or canceled their holiday feasts, Crawford is thrilled to be able to still eat and celebrate with the community.

“Thanksgiving is a great way to show the love of a community,” he said.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the mission throughout this pandemic as volunteers and donations have dwindled.

“Every day for the last six or seven months I’ve been worried about having to close the doors,” Crawford said, whether it’s because of COVID or a lack of funding. “It scares the tar out of me.”

Yet, it’s still all-hands-on-deck for turkey day and the fewer volunteers this year means more capacity for people ready to eat.

“The working poor and homeless don’t go away,” he said. “We never want to close our doors.”

Crawford and the mission staff are preparing for their typical turnout of about 200 people, but he said he has no idea how many people to expect this year.

“It’s what we do — we feed people,” he said.

Prepping stuffing for Thanksgiving

Klamath Falls Gospel Mission kitchen staff prep Thansgiving food, like stuffing, for their annual Thanksigiving meal for the community.

For Crawford, the fact that the lights are on and the food is cooking is an extra thing to be thankful for this year.

“The community built this building,” he said. “And to them we say, ‘Put us to work.’”

The Thanksgiving Banquet is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 1931 Mission Ave.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

