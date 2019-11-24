A free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Recovery Center, 1930 S. Sixth St.
Gospel Mission Executive director Ron Hicks said the meal will have all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. He said the Thanksgiving meal and the Christmas meal are the biggest of the year, and the mission seeks volunteers every year.
“It gives an opportunity for the community to help that day,” he said. “We usually have more volunteers than we can use.”
Hicks said the mission is expecting between 100 and 200 people for the meal.
The mission will serve regular breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving as well.
For more information about the mission, and how you can help or volunteer, call 541-882-4895 or visit kfallsmission.org.