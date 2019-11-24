Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Volunteers prepare to serve the 2018 Thanksgiving dinner at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.

 Klamath Falls Gospel Mission photo

A free Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Recovery Center, 1930 S. Sixth St.

Gospel Mission Executive director Ron Hicks said the meal will have all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. He said the Thanksgiving meal and the Christmas meal are the biggest of the year, and the mission seeks volunteers every year.

“It gives an opportunity for the community to help that day,” he said. “We usually have more volunteers than we can use.”

Hicks said the mission is expecting between 100 and 200 people for the meal.

The mission will serve regular breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving as well.

For more information about the mission, and how you can help or volunteer, call 541-882-4895 or visit kfallsmission.org.

