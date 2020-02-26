Gordmans, a chain department store opening a new retail location soon in Klamath Falls, is planning a grand opening celebration welcoming the public for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation, according to a news release.
The new location, located inside the Klamath Falls Town Center at 1851 Avalon, will hold its grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. Included in the event will be a $1,000 donation to Klamath Union High School.
Gordmans, part of the Stage community of storesamong its offerings allows shipment of Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for secure package pick-up. Included in the grand opening festivities will be free tote bags for the first 100 visitors and a chance to win free gift cards.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash, we’re inviting the community to join city representatives at the ribbon cutting where we will recognize and support Klamath Union High School,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores.“We are proud to be part of Klamath Falls, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth for the community. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
Merchandise selection at Gordmans includes apparel and footwear, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding and bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories.