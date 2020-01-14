Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer that will soon reopen in the former Bealls store site in Klamath Falls, is currently hiring in anticipation of its March 17 grand opening date.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Bealls and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.
Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers, then visit a scheduled job fair planned on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Gordmans store site, located at 1851 Avalon St. in Klamath Falls Town Center.
Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 611 Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage specialty department stores and 158 Gordmans off-price stores.