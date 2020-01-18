Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries will offer basic computer skills classes in February in the Goodwill Learning Lab at 3401 Washburn Way, co-located with the Goodwill store, according to a news release.
Classes offered will include instruction on Google tools (Docs and Sheets), Microsoft Word 101, Internet Basics, and Intro to Computers.
These classes are for anyone who needs skills to prepare to enter or re-enter the workforce, or want to stay up with the ever-changing digital landscape.
“We’re excited to offer opportunities for the community to dramatically increase their digital skill sets, which will help them have a wider tool set for the job market,” said Erin Young, vice president of Workforce Development with Southern Oregon Goodwill.
To register, contact Amber Wagner at 541-884-9642.