Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries will host the final “Interview-Palooza” for the year from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Goodwill Job Connection location at 3401 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
The Interview-Palooza event is open to job candidates and applicants wanting to improve their interview skills and other skills such as verbal and non-verbal communication, as well as clothing, and grooming for an interview. Participants will walk out with personalized feedback and tips on how to improve their performance and future outcomes.
Hiring managers representing local employers from Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries and others will host the mock interviews. It’s not a hiring event, but participants should dress professionally and be prepared for the interviews.
For more information about Southern Oregon Goodwill interview-paloozas, visit: www.sogoodwill.org/programs/employment-training/interview-palooza.