Gold Dust Farms has cancelled its 20th Annual Field Days Open House and golf tournament this year, according to a news release.
"We will miss being together to celebrate our partnership, build camaraderie and have fun," the release said. The event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated social distancing requirements.
Lexi Crawford, one of the farm's partners, said it was hard to have to cancel the event, but that it was in the best interest of her team, customers and vendors.
"The last thing we want to do is risk spreading the virus to our communities and to those around the country," she said.
The release said Gold Dust hopes to set a date for their 2021 event soon.