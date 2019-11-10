Meredith Mackey, sales manager of Running Y Ranch Resort has been recognized by The Answer People for above and beyond customer service.
Her name and good deed were provided by Tanja Swanson of The Answer People, who said “For two years, Meredith patiently answered all of our questions and accommodated all of the requests we had. The heads of her staff met with our convention team shortly before the events started and made us feel like they would do anything to make us and our guests comfortable, which they did. From the top down, their support was exceptional. Their wait staff were extremely kind and helpful as well. What a display of professionalism and kindness. We really appreciated their care.”