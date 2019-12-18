With Christmas in a week, you are probably scrambling to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, and perhaps your budget is stretched to the max. So now how do you make sure it will be a merry Christmas by making sure there is a present for everyone? Just buying a present to have something to give and not putting any thought into whether they will like it or use it, would be most likely a waste of your money. There are plenty of ideas of giving gifts without spending any money that will have significant meaning to the person you give the gift to.
Giving what you have already
Now, of course, you’re probably thinking I mean to re-gift something you’ve received that is still new and you could part with. Well, that would work in this day and age where that is acceptable to re-gift an item, but be sure it’s not something the person you are giving it to gave to you in the first place. Giving what you already have can mean to make something with the items you already have at your home. Bake a cake or make a pie or some other scrumptious goodies with ingredients you have in your kitchen, then wrap the baked good up in clear wrap and put a bow on it. Knit or crochet a scarf or other item if you have the skills and yarn. Look online for other craft projects you would like to try and have the various items to create it. Anything that you take your time to personally make will be very much appreciated by those receiving it.
Giving of yourself
Your time can be as valuable as your money, and sometimes even harder to come by during this busy season. Giving your time to help others can be very rewarding as well as more important then any monetary gift you were to give. Volunteer at your church, retirement centers, schools, or groups. Better yet, find an elderly person who is in need of a ride to the store to shop for items and food, or just visit them and keep them company if they are lonely.
Serve dinners at a local shelter, offer to drive meals to those staying at home, read a book to an elderly person having trouble reading, volunteer to help at a local charity, or just show a true concern and be helpful in any way you can to those in need. Volunteer to shovel a driveway or walk for a friend who is sick this winter, or wash their vehicle this summer. There are plenty of things you can do to help people, you just need to think what your capabilities are and who is in need. Maybe just sitting and listening or giving hugs is the best gift of all.
When my children were little I remember they would make coupons that I could exchange for a hug, a kiss or a chore. They took their own time to not only create the coupons, but it put their mind thinking of what they could give me without costing them any money, but would be sure to be a gift. Try giving a gift the same way by using your mind and the skills that you have and perhaps a bit of your imagination.
Delivering your gift
Take time to deliver your gift of what you’ve created or what you are volunteering for in person. The person receiving your gift will appreciate your gesture of going out of your way to deliver it to them, and you will get to see the appreciation on their faces when you do. If you have a card or a bow to add to the gift, no matter what the gift is, put it on the item as it adds that special something that says you’ve taken your time to make the gift for them.
Gift giving this season doesn’t mean you need to spend money. Of course, we all have wish lists, but they are called “wish” lists for a reason as they probably include expensive items that not very many of us have the money to buy. The greatest gift you can give anyone is one you’ve taken your time and given a lot of thought to make special for them. After all, the season isn’t about gifts, it’s about what we all were given many years ago and the reason we celebrate Christmas.
As it says in a prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, “For it is in giving that we receive.” Kindness is free.