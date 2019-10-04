“Give Wing to Your Wild Side” at Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge as they celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. This is a free event; enjoy a variety of family activities and refreshments at the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. Bring everyone you know to explore booths and activities sponsored by local Refuge partners and conservation organizations.
See live birds of prey with the Badger Run Wildlife Rehabilitation group. Learn about bat conservation and build your own bat box with the National Park Service, and enjoy other hands-on activities for children of all ages. Learn more about observing the wild creatures found in some of our country’s most pristine wildlife areas – and in your own back yard. Join your neighbors and enjoy a day celebrating the wonders found at your National Wildlife Refuges!