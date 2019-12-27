LAKEVIEW – Ginger Casto remembers growing up in Lakeview during a time when the town, supported by its several lumber mills, was thriving.
After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1967, she moved on, living in and out of town over the next several years. Her life included stays in various western Oregon communities, marriage, children, divorce, life as a single mom, studies at the Oregon College of Education and jobs with non-profit groups, social services organizations and community development-oriented agencies.
Then, Casto decided it was time to return home. “I was trying to get back to Lakeview and find a job that fit me. I was hoping I could find something that fit my background.”
That fit happened when she applied for and hired as a rural development specialist for the South Central Oregon Economic Development District, or SCOEDD. She returned to Lakeview five years ago.
“This still feels like home to me.”
Winter of ‘57
The daughter of Ed and Sue Casto – Ed was a certified public accountant and Sue owned a fabric shop and was a realtor. The family had moved to Lakeview in the winter of 1957 and Casto still remembers, “I was overwhelmed by the snow.” She also recalls “growing up around the dinner table” while her father and friends laid the groundwork to create a taxing district for the Lake District Hospital.
On her return visits after high school, she was saddened by the town’s shrinkage. Based on available census figures, since 1990 Lakeview’s population has dropped from 2,554 to a low of 2,261 in 2012 and only slightly rebounded to 2,300 in 2017. While population figures couldn’t be found for earlier years, Casto notes that when she graduated in 1967 she was one of 75 graduates, a figure that has since dropped to 48.
“It was really sad to drive down the street and see empty storefronts,” she says of the decline.
But she’s not just lamenting. As part of her job, Casto is working to help fill those empty shops.
“If we can shore up and help people who are already in business they’re more likely to stay here. One of the big problems we have is infrastructure,” she believes, noting many buildings in the downtown core are nearly 100 years or older. “They just need a lot of help,” citing such upgrades as new roofs and updated heating systems. She also believes old, mostly abandoned mill sites need to be cleaned so they become more visually appealing to potential developers, to “basically have them shovel ready.”
Alger focus
A project that’s been a major focus, and success, is the purchase, renovation and reopening of the Alger Theater. Built in 1940, the Alger closed in 2014 because its owners couldn’t afford to make the switch from 35mm film projectors to digital projectors. After years of negotiations and fundraising, escrow closed Oct. 1 with title going to the Lakeview Community Partnership. Since reopening, the Alger has offered a variety of programs, from a benefit for Plush cowgirl Billie Flick to live entertainment to movies mostly aimed for families.
The Partnership’s current focus is completing strategic and renovation studies that will determine what upgrades are needed, such as likely seismic and structural improvements, fresh coats of paint along with electrical system and heating system overhauls. Because it was designed as a movie theater, a small stage has been used in front of the screen but a redesign will likely add space for live performances.
“There are going to be some requirements once we start remodeling,” says Casto, whose involvement comes both from her job with SCOEED and as a member of the Partnership. If the studies stay on schedule, fundraising efforts could begin in February.
User friendly
Although the Partnership has money from earlier fundraising efforts, more will be needed, likely through grants, sponsors and other money-raising efforts are likely. As Casto notes, even with all-volunteer staffing – five to eight people per event — the licensing fees for showing a movie can range from $250 to $485. So far the group has kept admission fees to movies at $5 because, “We’re trying to be user friendly for the community.” She notes various groups and individuals have served as sponsors, which allows the Partnership to keep income generated from shows or movies.
While the reopening has allowed people to enjoy the theater’s vintage atmosphere, the Alger’s most noticeable improvement was restoring the outside neon marquee. Instead of installing LED lighting, Casto and others opted to retain neon lights to “retain the nostalgic, historic glow.”
But while the purchase and ongoing upgrades at the Alger have generated widespread community response and support, Casto is less publicly working on other projects, such as the “languishing” industrial park and old mill sites, which, she laments, “are sitting there and nothing is going on.”
As she acknowledges, “We have challenges,” but she plans to keep working to rebuild Lakeview’s and Lake County’s economy.
“My goal,” Casto insists, “is to have my 80th birthday and, at the same time, celebrate the reopening of the Alger and other businesses.”