The Oregon Department of Forestry released a report Thursday to state forest trust land counties highlighting economic, environmental and social accomplishments in fiscal year 2021, including distributing nearly $1.1 million in revenue to Klamath County and local service providers, according to a state data.
Klamath County is home to the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests, with a combined size of about 98,000 acres.
ODF recently released its Council of Forest Trust Land Counties annual report, which highlights the array of economic, environmental and social contributions from approximately 729,000 acres of actively managed state forestland.
Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $71.4 million in fiscal year 2021, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3 million trees, hosting more than 11,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining about 230 miles of trail.
Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $42.8 million in fiscal year 2021. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
State forests managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry are distributed across 15 counties, with the largest being the Clatsop and Tillamook state forests on the north coast, the Santiam State Forest in the northern Cascade Range, and the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests in Klamath County. Other scattered tracts can be found throughout western Oregon.