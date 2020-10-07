A substantial number of furloughed employees at Interfor could head back to work for the Gilchrist Sawmill when it reopens under new ownership in November.
The specialty sawmill in Gilchrist sold last month to Wyoming-based, privately-owned Neiman Enterprises. Neiman said they are considering additional investment into the mill.
The mill located in northern Klamath County specializes in ponderosa and lodgepole pine boards. It had employed 150 people and produced 80 million board feet of lumber per year. But in June, Interfor curtailed operations at the mill due to COVID-19-related economic factors, according to the company.
In a news release, the company said “after a careful review of the potential future options for the mill, we believe the sale to Nieman offers the best longterm outcome for our employees and the surrounding communities.”
Nieman Enterprises, led by President and CEO Jim Nieman, is a privately-held, third-generation family business based in Hulett, Wyoming. The company operates sawmill operations in Wyoming and South Dakota, as well as a stud mill in Colorado.
Nieman was in the Gilchrist area on Wednesday and confirmed via phone that the sale will likely close in late October.
“This transaction represents a significant step for the Neiman group of companies,” Nieman said in a news release. “We look forward to restarting the mill in short order and partnering with the employees and community to ensure the longterm success of this historic operation.”
The price of the sale has not been disclosed.
Interfor, which is headquartered in British Columbia, will continue to operate three sawmills in Molalla, as well as Longview and Port Angeles, Washington.