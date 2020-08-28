This year’s “back to school” season is unlike any that have come before, but kids and parents don’t have to face the task of homeschooling kids — or supporting them at home while they attend school online — all by themselves.
The Klamath County Library has developed special support for parents, caregivers and teachers to create or supplement lessons for any grade level. Just contact the library, explain the subject and the target age range/reading level, and library staff will put together a curated collection of materials to fuel educational goals. Through the book courier, the library can ship these learning kits to any library branch throughout Klamath County.
To get started contact Vesta Kerns at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org or at 541-882-8894 ext. 23. (Teachers: need someone to make a virtual “librarian visit” to your online classroom? Vesta can do that too.)
We also have a variety of skills-building modules and practice tests for students in elementary school through college, available via the online partner, LearningExpress Library. Call 541-882-8894 or visit klamathlibrary.org for more information.