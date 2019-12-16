MEDFORD — A twisty 10-mile stretch of road will be transformed into a "mega corridor" next summer, offering motorists a shortcut through east Medford and creating a substitute route if an earthquake destroys Interstate 5.
The long-sought improvements to Foothill and North Phoenix roads, which were once eyed as a possible alternative route for I-5 in the 1950s, will begin when the Oregon Department of Transportation builds a massive $3.75 million roundabout at Highway 140.
At the same time, Jackson County plans to connect Foothill to the roundabout in a separate $2.5 million project. Foothill currently ends at Corey Road.
The city of Medford is finalizing steps to begin a $13 million project to widen Foothill to four lanes from Hillcrest to McAndrews Road and is working on plans to widen the road from McAndrews to Delta Waters.
Armed with a recently approved $15.5 million federal grant, the city, county and state will undertake a longterm $40 million plan to improve Foothill from Hillcrest to Coker Butte Road.
I-5 overpass
As part of the roadway improvement plan, the city is scheduled to build an extension of South Stage Road on the east side of the freeway. Longterm plans call for an overpass on I-5 to connect the west and east sections of South Stage Road and to create an east-west corridor from Foothill.
“We’re calling it a ‘mega corridor,’ ” said Cory Crebbin, Public Works director for Medford. “If you’re coming over from Klamath Falls and you’re going to Asante, this gives you a good shortcut.”
Some of the sections of the corridor already are in place. Medford widened Foothill from Barnett to Hillcrest almost 20 years ago at a cost of $3.8 million. The city also built a $10.5 million bridge over Foothill at McAndrews Road.
ODOT completed the new $72 million interchange in Phoenix and improved the very southern portion of North Phoenix Road.
Adding up all the projects that will benefit the new and improved Foothill Road brings the grand total to more than $130 million, or slightly more than the new Rogue Valley Expressway, which runs parallel to Highway 62.
New roadway
Even though there will be lots of construction going on where Highway 140 and Foothill will meet, most of the work won’t impede traffic much because crews will be creating entirely new stretches of roadway.
The specially designed, 200-foot-diameter roundabout, which will handle the biggest semi-trucks on the road, will have gentle curves to slow traffic down before motorists reach the traffic circle itself. The roundabout will also connect with Atlantic Avenue to the north.
Kershaw Road, which is the current access to Highway 140 and is next to the Jackson County Sports Park, will have a barrier to block dangerous left turns onto the highway at this accident-prone intersection. A right turn from Kershaw will still be allowed. Motorists won’t be able to cross Highway 140 from Kershaw once the roundabout is built.
At the south end of Medford, city officials have plans to create a future employment hub south of Centennial Golf Course and north of Phoenix.
Crebbin said Foothill will ultimately have four lanes as well as turn lanes on Foothill through Medford.
The federal dollars will also help finance a new 1,000-foot stretch of road from Foothill to just shy of Interstate 5 that will eventually connect to South Stage Road, once funding is secured to build an overpass over the freeway.
Second roundabout
Crebbin said the city will study putting another roundabout at Delta Waters and Foothill as part of the widening project.
Between the federal grant and local money, Crebbin said, some $32 million is in hand of the $40 million needed to do the Medford portion of the roadway.
One of the biggest and potentially most expensive issues is to avoid an electrical substation next to Foothill Road, between Hillcrest and McAndrews, which creates a choke point to widening the road.
“That’s going to present some design challenges,” Crebbin said.
City engineers are looking at ways to make the new four-lane road as narrow as possible next to the substation, while still meeting federal requirements.
He said the cost to move portions of the substation is too high.
Once all the elements are built, Medford will have a better connected road system that will essentially circle the city.
“It’s really kind of a beltway,” said Gary Leaming, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
I-5 alternative
The more robust road system will also provide an alternative to Interstate 5, which engineers think could be out of commission if the area sustains a major earthquake that could destroy the viaduct, or the elevated stretch of freeway that runs through Medford.
Estimates to strengthen the viaduct so it can withstand a quake have been as high as $40 million.
All the improvements to the road system around Medford should also help with the growing population of the region.
Mike Kuntz, Jackson County engineer, said a 2014 traffic study indicated that up to 9 percent of traffic on Highway 62 would flow over to Foothill Road if it were improved.
He said the next big project the county will be working on is to smooth out some of the tight curves north of Delta Waters and to provide better shoulders as well. He expects this work to get underway in 2022, with the goal of having curves that allow traffic to move along at 45 mph.
“We’ll be straightening out some of the worst curves,” he said.
North of Delta Waters, Kuntz said he doesn’t expect any traffic signals on Foothill. The county also won’t be installing street lights along the roadway, which is pretty dark on a winter night.
Next summer will see improvements to a two-mile stretch of Vilas Road, from Crater Lake Avenue to Foothill Road. The $4 million project will widen the existing roadway and put in seven-foot shoulders. More traffic is expected to flow over Vilas once Foothill is improved.