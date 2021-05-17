The Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District will open Gerber and Topsy campgrounds in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Set on the rugged shoreline of the JC Boyle reservoir, the Topsy Campground provides a quiet location for relaxing recreation. The area is set in an open ponderosa pine forest with nearby views of Mt. McLoughlin, an icon of the southern Oregon Cascade Mountains.
Topsy offers opportunities for camping, picnicking, fishing and boating on Boyle reservoir. The gate will swing open on Friday, May 21. Topsy has 13 sites, drinking water, a vault restroom, dump station, camp hosts, fishing dock, boat ramp, trash cans and day-use parking.
The Gerber Recreation Area is set on a vast plateau in the high desert about one hour’s drive east of Klamath Falls. Mountain ridges and scattered Ponderosa Pine forests add variety and texture to the area. Gerber offers opportunities for camping, fishing, horseback riding, and mountain biking, along with access to 100,000 acres of backcountry suitable for exploring, hunting, wildlife viewing, and scenic OHV driving.
Developed campsites are available at Gerber North and South Campgrounds. The area also offers primitive campsites, a horse camp and a day-use area as well as two boat ramps. Fees will start on Thursday, May 20. Amenities include drinking water, vault restrooms, dump station, camp hosts, two boat ramps, fishing cleaning station at North Gerber, trash cans and day-use parking. Additionally, there are nine miles of hiking trails connecting the campgrounds.
Both campgrounds are first-come, first-serve. Camping fees are $7 a night or $4 for senior/military/access card holders. $2 for day-use parking. There is a 14-day stay limit. Dogs are permitted with a six-foot leash. Camp hosts are on site at these locations.
For more information contact the Klamath Falls Field Office at 541-883-6916 or blm_or_kf_mail@blm.gov