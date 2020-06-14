The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Klamath Falls Field Office, is notifying the public that due to the need to install a new well at Gerber Reservoir, the following campgrounds are without potable water: Gerber North, Gerber South, and Gerber Horse Camp.
Without potable water the two fish cleaning stations remain closed. The vault toilets, two boat ramps, and dump station remain open, trash is being picked up, and there is a campground host available. Fees are temporarily being reduced to $4.00 per night until water is restored. The estimated completion date of the project is late July.
Topsy Campground is an alternative camping site that is open and has potable water, trash removal, vault toilets, dump station, one boat dock, and a campground host. Fees are $7 per night.
Campers are encouraged to visit Camping on Public Lands and Know Before You Go.
For more information, call the Klamath Falls Field Office at 541-883-6916.