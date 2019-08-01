City of Klamath Falls Maintenance and Water Division crews will perform repairs for the geothermal system underground utility vault at the corner of Eighth and Main streets Friday, Aug. 1 through Sept. 15, according to a news release.
A temporary lane closure will be in effect for eastbound traffic on Eighth street from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes on Friday to avoid the lane closure and work zone.
Work will continue through mid-September for this project with minimal traffic interruptions expected.
Pedestrians may encounter small barricades surrounding the work zone intersection during this time and are urged not to cross barricades into the work area. Citizens are also asked to stay clear of contractors and staff as overhead and underground work will occur during this project.