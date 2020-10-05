BLY – There are currently no wildfires or evacuation orders affecting the Gearhart Wilderness Area and surrounding recreation sites on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
“(Friday morning) Bly Ranger District firefighting resources responded to a camp trailer that was on fire on private lands near Box Spring,” said Bly Ranger District Fire Management Officer Leland Hunter. “The fire did not spread onto National Forest System lands and, while the area is still under extreme fire conditions, recreating public in the area are not currently threatened by wildfire.”
Hunters and those recreating in the area are still safe but reminded that public use restrictions are still in effect and campfires limited.
The public is urged to use caution with anything that can throw a spark and to strongly consider whether a campfire is necessary, including in the approved sites. If there is a campfire, don’t leave it unattended and make sure it is drowned, dead-out and cold to the touch before leaving.
Violations of the restrictions are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.