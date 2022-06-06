Gasoline prices in Oregon are almost $3 higher per gallon from two years and $2 higher than a year ago and diesel fuel is approaching the $6 per gallon mark statewide.
That is according to latest figures from GasBuddy and AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
According to GasBuddy (which tracks fuel prices), Oregon’s gas prices averaged $2.40 per gallon in June 2020 and $3.38 per gallon a year ago. GasBuddy reports gas prices currently average $5.38 per gallon statewide.
On Monday, AAA pegged the average price of gasoline in Oregon at $5.42 per gallon, another record high in a string of record highs.
The average prices for diesel in Oregon stands at $5.98 per gallon, a record high and up 77% from a year ago, according to AAA.
Two years ago, gas prices averaged $2.02 per gallon nationally in the midst of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to GasBuddy. On Monday, AAA reported the average gas price in the U.S. was $4.87 per gallon (a record high). That is up 60% from a year ago and 141% from 2020.
California gas prices average a record $6.34 per gallon and diesel $6.88 per gallon, both all-time records, according to the AAA.
More record prices and psychological benchmarks are on their way as inflation and record-setting energy prices hit consumers and the broader economy.
Crude oil prices were trading at or near $120 per barrel on Monday — compared to $70 per barrel a year ago.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”