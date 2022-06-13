Gas prices have surpassed the $5 per gallon mark nationally and stand at $5.56 per gallon in Oregon and $6.44 in California.
Those are all record highs with 22 U.S. states averaging prices of $5 per gallon or more. That includes Maryland ($5.02), Idaho ($5.10) and Michigan ($5.22).
They could go even higher with inflation, limited supplies and the impacts of U.S. sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine being felt by consumers and businesses and the fuel pump.
Another 14 states (including Florida, Wisconsin and Wyoming) have prices at or above $4.75 per gallon, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
Nationally, gas prices are up 62.9% the past 12 months. AAA reported national prices averaging an unprecedented $5.01 per gallon. Diesel prices also average $5.77 per gallon nationally and $6.99 in California, according to AAA.
According to GasBuddy, which also tracks gas prices, the national average for gas prices now stands at $5.01 per gallon. That compares to $3.07 per gallon, $2.10 per gallon in 2020 and $2.70 per gallon in 2019 before COVID.
Fuel costs are up 138.6% since 2020.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”
High gas prices — which include prices approaching $8 per gallon in some parts of California — stem from inflationary pressures as well as cuts in domestic and international oil production as well as the impact of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has blamed high gas prices on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the oil industry reaping big profits.
Joel Griffith, a research fellow and economy expert with the conservative Heritage Foundation, said domestic oil production is down as much as 10% from 2019 and pre-COVID levels. That was also before the Biden administration cut into some domestic pipeline and oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.