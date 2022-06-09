A driver looks at the petrol pump after picking up a nozzle to fill up his car with fuel in London, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds ($125) for the first time in Britain, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives gasoline prices higher. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
For the first time ever, gasoline prices average $5 per gallon nationally with fuel costs even higher in California, Oregon and other states.
And prices could go even higher this summer with high demand, global tensions and potential disruptions to oil production and distribution via hurricanes and other weather events.
GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices, said the national average for a gallon of gas surpassed the $5 mark for the first time ever Thursday, June 9.
“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”
AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report has gasoline prices averaging $4.97 per gallon on Thursday. That energy gauge could also soon hit the $5 mark.
Gas prices are up 62% from a year ago, according to AAA.
GasBuddy pegged average gas prices in June 2020 (during the early parts of the pandemic) at $1.98 per gallon. That translates into a 153% rise in fuel costs for consumers paying $5 or more per gallon at the pump.
Crude oil prices are above $120 per barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Supplies and pricing have been impacted by U.S. and European sanctions against Russian oil over the war in Ukraine. GasBuddy said in its analysis that U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen since March and domestic refining capacity has decreased by 1 million barrels per day over the last three years.
Gasoline prices average $5 per gallon or more per gallon in 19 states (including Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Ohio) and more than $6 per gallon in California. In California, the average price on Thursday was $6.40 per gallon. The average prices in Oregon and Washington state were also $5.51 per gallon, according to AAA.
Diesel prices average $5.74 per gallon nationally up from $3.20 per gallon a year ago.