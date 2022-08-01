Gas prices have dropped 48 cents per gallon in Oregon since hitting record highs in June.
Still, fuel prices are up 36% from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from AAA.
The average price of gasoline stands at $5.07 per gallon according to AAA as of Monday, Aug. 1. That is down from the record $5.55 per gallon set June 15 — but up from $3.73 per gallon a year ago.
Another prime tracker of fuel prices, GasBuddy.com, pegs Oregon’s average gas price at $5.05 per gallon down 42 cents from a months ago but $1.34 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."
Commuters, travelers and transportation related businesses still face higher gas prices compared to previous years.
The price of gas Aug. 1, 2020, averaged $2.62 per gallon in Oregon and $2.18 per gallon nationally during the early depths of the coronavirus pandemic, according to GasBuddy.
The average price of gas nationally sits at $4.21 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down from a record $5.02 gallon set in June but up from $3.17 a year ago.
The average price of gas in neighboring California stands at $5.61 per gallon and $5.01 per gallon in Washington state, according to AAA.
The U.S. economy continues to face inflationary and supply chain troubles. The first two quarters of 2022 saw negative growth (-1.6% in the first quarter and -0.9% in the second quarter). That puts the economy into the conventional definition of a recession though President Joe Biden and the U.S. administration have been pushing back against the categorization.
Inflation also continues to be problematic with higher prices for groceries, new and used cars, pet food, medical care and scores of other items.
