Gas prices increased almost a quarter per gallon in Oregon during the past week.
That is according to a GasBuddy.com survey of more than 1,300 service stations statewide.
The average price of gas was $4.87 per gallon in Oregon as of Monday, Sept. 26.
That is up 24.1 cents per gallon from a week earlier and $1.15 per gallon from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
The average price of gas nationally stands at $3.67 per gallon. That is up 3.2 cents per gallon from a week ago, down 17.5 cents from a month ago and up 49.3 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25 to 75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption.”
In 2019, before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices averaged $3.06 per gallon in Oregon and $2.65 per gallon nationally, according to GasBuddy.
In California, gas prices are up 35 cents from a week ago, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
The average price of gas is $5.80 per gallon in California, according to AAA.
That is up from $5.45 per gallon a month ago and $4.39 per gallon a year ago.
Gas prices hit record levels in June hitting $6.44 per gallon in California and $5.55 per gallon in Oregon, according to AAA.
A more active Atlantic hurricane season including Hurricane Ian’s potential impacts in Florida could further drive up gas prices.
For more information, go to gasprices.aaa.com and prices.GasBuddy.com.
