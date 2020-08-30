Outdoor gardening season might be winding down heading into fall, but the Klamath County Library knows a gardener’s passion is year-round. Show off your gardening knowledge in our first-ever Gardening Trivia Tournament, co-hosted by the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center.
Nicole Sanchez — an assistant professor in horticulture at the extension center and a favorite recurring guest speaker at the library — will test trivia skills in a variety of topics on Fridays at 7 p.m. starting September 11. Passionate trivia buffs can accumulate points over all six weeks of the event, and offering prizes to each week’s top scorers and the competitors who finish the tournament with the three highest cumulative scores.
To register visit www.eventbrite.com/e/klamath-gardening-trivia-tournament-tickets-118500687747 or email Denae Nemanic at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org. This will be an individual competition held via the TriviaMaker app, which can be used on a home computer, tablet, or smart phone. (Don’t worry if unfamiliar with the app — Denae can walk people through it.)
Each week’s competition theme will be as follows:
n Sept. 11: Challenges of Gardening in the Klamath Climate
n Sept. 18: Growing Vegetables in Cool Climates
n Sept. 25: Bug Battles: Identifying Pests and Beneficial Insects
n Oct. 2: Enhancing Pollinators in the Landscape
n Oct. 9: Drought-Tolerant Landscape Plants
n Oct. 16: Gardening Remix – the finale will feature a mix of the most challenging questions from all previous categories.
A great place to start studying is Nicole Sanchez’s weekly gardening column in the Herald & News. Find an online archive at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center’s website: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/newsletter/130026/archive.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.