“Confidence” is probably not the first word most people associate with their high school years, but that was the characteristic most students at the Future Business Leaders of America Cascade Region Skills Conference said they’ve gained through participating in FBLA.
Over 200 students from nine schools in the Cascade region attended the conference Wednesday at Oregon Tech.
FBLA is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development, and educational programs, according to the organization’s website.
Each student chose two categories to compete in from a list of approximately 70 skills and fields. There were some more traditional skills and career topics to choose from, like accounting, broadcast journalism and job interview, as well as things like creative money making, digital game theory and E-business.
Mazama High School student Dakota Powless competed in the job interview event and shared his thoughts on his performance with his business class teacher, Benji Henslee, as he waited in line for lunch at Oregon Tech Wednesday.
Powless was proud of how he had tied in his own life experiences when answering the judges’ questions. His FBLA Job Interview rating sheet outlined the criteria he’d need to meet in order to earn “exceeds expectations” marks — including “relates previous experiences/activities with position’s duties and skills necessary to succeed.”
Students who compete in the job interview category are also expected to bring a resume and cover letter with them. A separate rubric outlines the requirements for those materials. Judges score students on each criterion, and can mark “not demonstrated,” “below expectations,” “meets expectations,” or “exceeds expectations.”
“It’s a roleplay, in essence,” Henslee said of the judges acting as the students’ interviewers.
Students are often introduced to FBLA through their high school business class, but because FBLA is considered an extra-curricular activity, students must primarily prepare for the competition on their own time. It’s a big responsibility, Henslee acknowledged.
Judges Janet Buckalew and Karyn Lentz were two of eighteen judges rating the FBLA competitors’ performances Wednesday. The two women worked side by side to score ten students’ “job interviews.” Both have judged the competition multiple times. Buckalew is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and Lentz is a former Mazama teacher.
“I find it interesting to see how the kids are learning real world lessons,” Buckalew noted, adding that she sees confidence build in the students who are now seasoned FBLA competitors. Gaining those real-world skills “gives a lot of hope to the younger generation,” she described.
Lentz said she also appreciates the real-life experiences FBLA can provide for young people and likes to watch them “grow in confidence.”
“Even things as simple as a handshake ... when they first compete, the handshake is usually pretty weak, but today there are a lot of strong ones,” Buckalew observed of returning FBLA students’ progress. “You notice the ones who have competed before,” she added.
Lentz and Buckalew had to break ties between students who had received the same number of points. In some cases it came down to which student had dressed more professionally, or which student seemed most comfortable answering the interview questions. Eventually the judges ranked the students from first to last. The top 10 students from Wednesday’s regional competition will advance to state.
Ridgeview High School senior José Rodriguez said he chose to speak about the importance of confidence during the public speaking event in which he chose to compete. This is Rodriguez’s second year competing in FBLA and he feels he’s grown “tremendously” in that time.
He was also competing in the broadcast journalism category. “I didn’t discover I was into journalism until FBLA,” he shared, noting that he now hopes to be a newscaster. Rodriguez made it to the state FBLA competition last year. After joining FBLA, he said, “I felt like this was my calling.”
That sentiment was echoed among other students who spoke about discovering skills and passions they weren’t aware they had until joining the club. Ridgeview student Marrin Nyman, who is in her third year with FBLA and advanced to nationals last year, expressed, “It’s made me grow in ways I never thought I would.”
Nyman hopes to attend Hult International Business School in San Francisco before starting her business career as a marketing director. She wants to eventually start her own business, she said.
Ridgeview junior Mackenzie Curtis is also in her third year with FBLA and has advanced to the state competition twice. Curtis’s friend as well as her former FBLA advisor talked her into joining the club and now she’s happy she did. She considers FBLA events a great way to “get yourself out there and build confidence,” she said.
Mazama student Sidalee Jasso shared that going into her freshman year of high school she was “super shy.” She decided to join FBLA because her sister was a member. On Wednesday she expressed her excitement to go in front of the judges in the “impromptu speaking” category. Since joining FBLA, Jasso said with a smile, “I’ve found my passion, which is coming in here and giving speeches!”