Funds for Oregon's Emergency Relief Check Program have run out after just three days.
The Oregon Legislature set aside enough funds for 70,000 payments of $500 each to Oregonians in need.
Financial institutions who are participating in the partnership will have a final funding allotment cap for Friday and will not be accepting new walk-in applications once that cap is reached.
Previously scheduled appointments will continue through the end of the month, but new appointments will not be made.
In the first two days, the program delivered funds to payments to nearly 40,000 eligible Oregonians in need. On the first day, 62% of $500 payments went to zip codes outside the Portland area.