A new-to-town manufacturing company kickstarted a fundraiser Thursday to drum up money for local volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams.
Wilsonart, which began operations at its new Klamath Falls facility last month, will donate nearly $8,000 to Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and the Search and Rescue team within the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
“We wanted to find a way to give back,” said Scott Siracusa, general manager at Wilsonart at a press conference Thursday. “So the concept we came up with was to find out some of the needs from fire departments, the needs from the police department, sheriff’s department and try to find a way to get the community together to help them with some of their needs.”
Even after the company’s donation, both public safety operations — which are composed mainly of local volunteers — still have some unmet need. Joe Spendolini, president of the nonprofit Klamath Community Leadership Foundation, said they and Wilsonart are issuing a challenge to the rest of the community to chip in and help fill the gaps.
After battling the Two Four Two Fire in 2020, the massive Bootleg Fire this year along with other local wildfires, much of the necessary personal protective equipment used by many of the volunteers at the Chiloquin Fire Department have been worn out or damaged, said Mike Cook, the fire chief for Chiloquin Fire and Rescue.
An approximately $4,500 contribution from Wilsonart allows the department to start to replace old equipment “and put our people in proper PPE to help protect them,” Cook said. They’re still in need of about $7,500 more to properly replace everything, he said. Their army of volunteers racked up nearly 11,000 hours of labor, with many volunteering on top of their full-time jobs.
“This entire program is going to afford us to outfit not just our staff, but we have 40 volunteers in Chiloquin that are primary responders that respond to not only wildland fires, but also structural firefighting, limited technical rescue with a rope and we have extrication on the highway, motor vehicle accidents as well as EMS and EMS transport,” Cook said.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said that the contribution to the sheriff’s office helped purchase a new winch for their side-scan sonar — a tool used for water rescue or recovery. The office recently had to replace their sonar system and the winch will help them get it in the water.
The sonar, likely the only one like it in the state, can show images of the bottom of a lake, said Captain Brian Bryson, who is in charge of the volunteer search and rescue team. The device is often used to find drowning victims, but has also been used in the past to find a missing World War II plane in Clear Lake.
Still, Kaber said the office needs to replace their communications vehicle that is used in search and rescue efforts. Their current vehicle is in “terrible shape” and they’ve been trying to replace it for at least five years, Kaber said. A new vehicle would cost $150,000. The office is only able to get about a third of that through their normal budget process, so their unmet need would total about $100,000.
Outside of that, volunteers in rescue efforts often use their own equipment to get to those in need, Kaber said. Volunteers totaled over 10,600 hours in 2019, he said.
The Klamath Community Leadership Foundation, started by th Chamber of Commerce in 2008, will handle any incoming donations, which are tax deductible. Checks should be made out to the foundation and sent to 205 Riverside Dr., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.