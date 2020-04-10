With drought conditions persisting in Klamath County, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering financial assistance to Klamath County producers interested in planting cover crops to help mitigate wind erosion impacts on highly-erodible soils, according to a news release.
Interested farmers and ranchers may submit an application for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) between April 6 and May 4. Funding will be targeted to producers with irrigated cropland that meets the 2018 Farm Bill definition of Highly Erodible Lands (HEL) due to wind erosion.
“This funding is intended to assist growers in planting cover crop to reduce the risk of wind erosion that can damage adjacent crops, impact traffic visibility, and cause other problems,” Klamath Resource Conservationist Allen Moody said. “Our goal is to slow the impact of the current drought conditions and do what we can to restore soil health.”
Seeding will be reimbursed at $29 per acre with payments beginning once cover crops have been established.
Applications may be submitted online through the NRCS web portal at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/cgate/ or by email to Allen Moody, allen.moody@usda.gov, or Alex Gajdosik, alexander.gajdosik@usda.gov.
For more information about EQIP and to download the application form, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/or/programs/financial/eqip/.