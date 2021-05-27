PORTLAND – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon and California have announced $1.8 million in Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding to support the Klamath Basin and address critical needs during the ongoing drought, according to a USDA news release.
Applications for drought assistance are due by June 16. In recognition of the catastrophic conditions the Klamath Basin is currently experiencing, NRCS will offer a dedicated sign-up and ranking for the Klamath without competition from other regions.
California and Oregon NRCS are working together to make sure programs for farmers in the Klamath are well aligned, including communication, timelines, screening, ranking and practice lists. NRCS has allocated $1.134 million in EQIP funding to Oregon and $674,000 to California to address critical needs during this drought.
The following soil stabilizing practices are available for Klamath Basin drought assistance:
■ Surface Roughening (609)
■ Cross Wind Ridges (588)
■ Cover Crops (340)
■ Reduced Tillage (345)
■ No-till (329)
■ Cross Wind Trap Strips (589)
■ Herbaceous Wind Barriers (603)
■ Mulching (484)
Interested landowners should submit applications by June 16. Apply in person at a local NRCS field office or online through Farmers.gov.