A fare reduction for Basin Transit Service fixed route bus fares will begin Monday, Dec. 2, according to a BTS news release.
In 2017 the Oregon Legislature established the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) to expand and improve public transportation services throughout Oregon. The Oregon Transportation Commission approved BTS, STIF grant application in September, making it possible for BTS to reduce its fixed route bus fares for the community.
The current price for a regular fixed route fare one way is $1.50, the new fare will be 75 cents. Rates will be further reduced from the current fare of 75 cents to the new fare of 50 cents. Children ages 0 to 6 currently ride for free, this rate will be extended to include children ages 7 to 10 who will also ride for free. Youth ages 11 to 18 will see a significant change, currently bus fares are $1.50, the new fare will be 50 cents. Reduced fares will be reflected in BTS’s Ten Ride punch pass, Monthly Pass, Tokens and Day Pass. A Ten Ride punch pass will be reduce from $7.50 to $5, a Monthly Pass will be reduce from $27 to $18, Tokens (a 20 pack) will be reduced from $15 to $10, and a Day Pass will be reduced from $1.50 to $1.25.
The fare reductions will provide low income, seniors and individuals with disabilities, families with children and youths to have a more affordable bus ride. For more information about BTS, visit basintransit.com.