Fabrice Dolce was arrested Tuesday for a Marion County warrant for charges of identity theft and forgery stemming from incidents dating back to October 2018 and lasting through November of 2019.
Dolce is facing 10 charges accusing him of committing identity theft against two women and forging medical documents, including a Medical Supervision Contract and Medical Protocols. He was arrested at Full Circle Healing in downtown Klamath Falls, where he is the director. Dolce also works at Area 51 in Klamath Falls.
He was booked into the Klamath County Jail but was released after posting $5,500 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Marion County Courthouse on Jan. 21.