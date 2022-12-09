Klamath's annual Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Miss Klamath County hands out candy at the annual Snowflake Festival Parade.
Klamath Falls City Police take the Grinch into custody atop their armored vehicle.
Klamath’s annual Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, 202
Klamath’s annual Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Accompanied by their teacher, children laugh and shout out "Happy Halloween!" during the Snowflake Festival Parade this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Teens throw candy to children from the back of an Airlink Ambulance during the Snowflake Festival Parade.
Oregon Tech shows off their feathers, celebrating their 75th anniversary at this year's Snowflake Festival Parade.
Klamath turns out for the annual Snowflake parade.
Kids gear up on their bikes to ride in the annual Snowflake Festival Parade.
The Grinch stole Christmas, but the KFPD stole the Grinch.
POW-MIA caravan joins the 2022 Snowflake Festival Parade.
The crowd anxiously awaits the oncoming Snowflake Parade.
Crowds await the start of the Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Kids sit on a hale bale during the Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Start up the band! Klamath Union band marches down main for Snowflake Parade.
The sudden winter weather wasn’t enough to stop Klamath County residents from turning out to watch the annual Snowflake Festival Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8.
With roughly 100 entries, the parade offered a menagerie of lights and music, candy and costumes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.