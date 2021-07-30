A large sandwich, granola bars, energy bars and other “stuff like that” make up the typical sack lunch firefighters carry with them in their ongoing struggle against the Bootleg Fire.
“There’s even a candy bar in there,” said Tim Durby, logistics section chief on the team battling the blaze.
An army fights on its stomach. And that axiom remains true even if that army is made up of firefighters up against a relentless wildfire in rugged terrain.
Just getting those miles of hose, legions of port-a-potties, thousands of pounds of food and everything else needed in place for the nearly 2,000 people assigned to the Bootleg Fire is itself an awesome logistical feat.
“The firefighter gets off the truck, he’s not thinking that day while he’s working, ‘What am I going to have when I get there?’” Durby said. “Our job is to make sure he gets off that truck, he has a place to eat, a place to go to the bathroom, dump his trash, has a place to shower and take care of business.”
Where are the firefighters?
At 4:30 p.m. at the Incident Command Post, currently at Klamath Community College, administrative staff plot the next day’s plan of attack.
At 6 a.m. the next morning, the plan is communicated via radio and Zoom to the approximately 800 firefighters camped in Bly, the 800 camped near Silver Lake and the 300 camped near Paisley.
How and where firefighters are deployed is based on fire activity and the land and structures that could be at risk, said Bradley Washa, operations section chief. On Friday, the northern edges of the Bootleg Fire were slated to receive the most attention, with structures near Summer Lake, Nature Conservancy land and timberland owned by Green Diamond Resource Company being at risk.
Deployment also can depend on simply how risky it is to send firefighters into certain areas, Washa said. Detailed maps within the Incident Command Post illustrate how long it would take to get an injured firefighter from certain parts of the fire to local hospitals by ground. In certain parts of the fire, that can be over four hours.
“We do have helicopters available to transport and we are also working with National Guard,” Washa said. “They have a hoist ship available if we need to. But, you know, we do look at the risks. Is it worth that much risk to put someone there?”
The current incident team has been instructed to keep the fire’s current footprint as small as possible, Washa said.
Green Diamond “really does not want any more fire on their land, if at all possible, they’ve lost 100,000 acres,” Washa said.
If the fire were to get through that private timberland on the fire’s northwestern edge, then it’s at risk of spreading into “semi-primitive” national forest that lacks roads and would be increasingly hard for firefighters to access, potentially increasing the fire’s acreage significantly.
How does a firefighter eat?
Between the Bootleg’s three camps, there are two caterers. The camp that lacks a caterer gets served in “hot can” fashion where food, prepared by a caterer, is placed in a sterile bucket and delivered to the camp.
“We have people trained on how to serve it from there into individual containers we give each individual firefighter,” Durby said. “The food’s prepared so you have a whole bucket of steaks and they put one in each thing.”
Everyday, each firefighter gets served a hot breakfast and given a sack lunch. Back in camp in the evening they get a hot dinner. MREs — Meals, Ready-to-Eat — are also available in case of emergency.
“The feeding standards that we use are based on the military for a soldier fighting a war,” Durby said. “And so the quantity of food and the quality of food is a very high standard.”
However, the sheer number of fires across the country can stretch those resources.
“There’s a national shortage of caterers,” Durby said. “And then here’s another piece: Cisco, who supports all the caterers, has a shortage of food right now. And so when the caterer orders food for 1,000 people, they have to have 1,000 steaks. Cisco may say we don’t have that much.”
Caterers have had to lean on food sources recently, Durby said. The fire camps will briefly have a caterer in every camp — the ideal — but the incident team wants to release one caterer “back into the system to support another fire,” he added.
One of the caterers on the Bootleg typically services “hurricanes and stuff like that,” Washa said, but because of the shortage they’ve been allowed to help out on the fire.
‘Everything you would need at a camp’
Aside from food, firefighters also need water trucked in for drinking and to power the shower and hand-washing stations, Washa said. Replacement tools, clean clothes and even batteries are available in camps.
Radio command repeaters have also been placed around the fire to get as much of the fire area as possible in range of radio communications. Washa said Verizon has also brought in portable repeaters to boost cell phone coverage.
Miles of hose is already deployed along the northern fire lines, Washa said. At least three semi-trucks full of additional hose is available in the south.
The facilities team supplies “everything you would need at a camp,” Durby said, including lighting, portable toilets, toilet paper and personal protective equipment.
“We also have ground support, which supports the vehicles on the fire,” Durby said. “We have a fuel truck out there. We have a mechanic that can go out and repair small things.”
Security is also available to guard the camps at night “so the firefighters can sleep and not have to worry about someone breaking into things,” Durby said.
How have things changed?
Like everything else, the pandemic has changed some aspects of wildland firefighting. Check-ins, meetings and paperwork done before in in-person settings have largely moved to digital formats, Durby said.
Additionally, the separation of the camps and the separation of the command post from the camps means that an outbreak doesn’t knock the entire fire crew offline.
Even within the camps there’s increased separation between specific crews. Since the beginning of the pandemic more toilets have had to be brought in and assigned to specific groups to cut down on the amount of people using one toilet.
“When they come into camp, we’re separating them to prevent mingling,” Durby said. “One crew member would go get the food for all 20 and come back and bring the food back to them so we’re not having 20 people exposing all of them to another 20 people.”
Climate change has increased the length of fire seasons, Washa said, causing concern about long-term fatigue among firefighters who may end up continuing to fight fires in the Southwest in October or November. Fire season is starting earlier and lasting longer. Something as large as the Bootleg Fire wouldn’t typically happen in Oregon until August or September.
Washa said they feel they have a “pretty good handle” on the Bootleg Fire, but as of Friday there were still 164 miles of uncontained fire line and changes in weather could change the situation rapidly.