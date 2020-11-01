Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin is holding its annual Potato Sale Fundraiser in November, according to a news release. Since helping kids is no small potatoes, Friends of the Children has available 20-pound boxes of premium potatoes for $20 until all boxes are sold.
The fundraiser begins Saturday, Nov. 7, at Klamath Falls Subaru, where premium russet potatoes from sponsor CAL-ORE Produce can be picked up outdoors 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Potatoes also can be purchased and picked up starting Monday, Nov. 9 at the Friends of the Children Clubhouse, 3837 Altamont Drive, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, and at AmeriTitle and all three branches of Washington Federal Bank, including in their South 6th St. parking lot Friday, November 13, 2-4:30 p.m.
Friends of the Children also will deliver potatoes in the Klamath Basin. To order potatoes for delivery, call 541-273-2022 and leave a message with your name, phone number, number of boxes desired, and address.
Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit that creates generational change by empowering youth facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors, called “Friends.” Friends selects children ages 4-6 from high-poverty schools and the foster care system and pairs them with salaried, professional mentors from kindergarten through graduation – 12+ years, no matter what. With a Friend’s guidance, youth define what their success looks like in our community.
Whether aiming for college, career or enlistment, youth gain the tools and support to build a life they can be proud of. Friends of the Children originated in 1993 in Portland, Ore., and was established in Klamath Falls in 2000. The program will have chapters in 25 cities by 2025.
For more information visit www.friendsklamath.org or at www.facebook.com/friendsklamath/.