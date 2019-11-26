Amanda Squibb, executive director for Friends of the Children-Klamath Basin, has been appointed to the Educator Advancement Council (EAC) as their community-based organization representative director, according to a news release.
Senate Bill 182 (2017) created the EAC, recognizing Oregon’s goal to achieve high quality, well-supported and culturally responsive public educators in every classroom.
“I look forward to representing families and students in this process that is designed to lead educational change from the inside out,” Squibb said. “This council is a wonderful example of how collaborative partnerships with community resources are able to look at the successes of the past and further assess and adapt how to meet the needs of today’s teachers and educators as well as students. I am enthusiastic about a regional approach that ensures training and support is responsive to local needs and honored to become a Director to further impact this vision. I am passionate about youth’s school success and supporting our teachers so look forward to lending my time and energies to this process and further welcome input from our community.”